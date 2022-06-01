TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRY stock opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 462.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. TR Property Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 389.51 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 526 ($6.65).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

