TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TRY stock opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 462.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. TR Property Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 389.51 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 526 ($6.65).
