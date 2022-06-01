TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $325,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

