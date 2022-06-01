Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
