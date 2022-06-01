Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 316.40 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.76.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.