Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).
Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 316.40 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.76.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
