Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $25,995,974.76 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 441,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,335. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.33. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

