Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $25,995,974.76 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 441,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,335. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.33. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Trecora Resources Company Profile
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
