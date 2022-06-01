Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TACA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.