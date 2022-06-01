Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TCN opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
