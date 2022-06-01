Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 103.82 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.43. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.09). The company has a market capitalization of £141.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

