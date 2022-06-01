Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 103.82 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.43. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.09). The company has a market capitalization of £141.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.30.
Trifast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.