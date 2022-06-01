TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

