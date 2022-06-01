Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.