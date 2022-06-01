Truist Financial Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.
ADC stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.
Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
