Truist Financial Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HSTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 355,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,435. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.