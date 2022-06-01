Truist Financial Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of HST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 355,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,435. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.