Truist Financial Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 355,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,435. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

