TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.