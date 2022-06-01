TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
TRST opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
