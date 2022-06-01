Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.
Tsuruha Company Profile (Get Rating)
