Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

