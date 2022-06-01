Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.