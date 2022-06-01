Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
