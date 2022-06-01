Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of TKHVY opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.
