UBS Group Lowers Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) to Neutral

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.