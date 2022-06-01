UBS Group Lowers Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) to Neutral

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of AOMR stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.