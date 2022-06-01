UBS Group Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Buy

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 2,058,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

