UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,754.0 days.

UCB stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UCB has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

