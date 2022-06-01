UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

PATH opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. UiPath has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

