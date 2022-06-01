Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

