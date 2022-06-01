Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Director Acquires $234,750.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

