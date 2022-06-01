Unilever’s (ULVR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($47.91) on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,550.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,709.93.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

