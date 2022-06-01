Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.88.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

