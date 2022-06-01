urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UGRO stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.97.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 182,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

