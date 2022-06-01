Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 368,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

