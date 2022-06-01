USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USDP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USD Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

