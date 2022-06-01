Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

VCSA stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

