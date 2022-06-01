Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.