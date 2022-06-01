Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

