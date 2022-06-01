Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.