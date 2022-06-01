Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VTWV opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 52 week low of $121.62 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

