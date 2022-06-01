Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VTWV opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 52 week low of $121.62 and a 52 week high of $156.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
