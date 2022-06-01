Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

VTWRF opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

