Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. 1,741,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,251. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.21. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

