Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.50 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. 17,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

