Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

VTYX stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

