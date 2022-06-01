VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $853.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
