Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Vera Bradley has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.570-$0.670 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.