Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -729.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $515,009.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,826.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

