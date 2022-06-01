Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 24,139,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,737,922. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.