Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

VWDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

