VICI Properties Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

