Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.64.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 2,821,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.