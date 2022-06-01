Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 2,821,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,251. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $16,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

