Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

