VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

