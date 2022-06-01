Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $68,245. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Vince has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

