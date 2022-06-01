Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

SPCE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 9,744,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,111,822. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.