Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE ZTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
About Virtus Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
