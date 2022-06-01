Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.